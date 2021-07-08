Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
BRKL stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.14.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.
