Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BRKL stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

