CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.93. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

