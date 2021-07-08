Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958,279 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Unilever were worth $28,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 326.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after buying an additional 2,649,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

UL stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

