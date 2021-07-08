Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 269 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,601 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $139,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,075,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,821,000 after buying an additional 440,419 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,112,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,887,000 after buying an additional 81,641 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.77. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

