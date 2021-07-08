Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,620 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $521,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 451,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Copart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Copart by 116.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $138.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.04. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.