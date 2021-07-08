Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 168,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $7,985,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in GameStop by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

GameStop stock opened at $190.66 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

