Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 25,113 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,113 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 406.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,115 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

NYSE:DDD opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

