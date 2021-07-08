Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 7,542 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $66,257,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $249,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,434,909.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIV opened at $186.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.74. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

