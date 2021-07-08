APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after buying an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $25,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hilltop by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hilltop by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 317,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

HTH opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

