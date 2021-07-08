Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI opened at $155.05 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.86.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

