Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.93

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 3863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

