BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 2nd

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
