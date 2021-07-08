BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 2nd

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

