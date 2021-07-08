Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.67 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $175.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.01. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,450,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

