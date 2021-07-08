Compass Diversified (CODI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on July 22nd

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.61. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

