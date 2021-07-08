Miton UK Microcap plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.01 (LON:MINI)

Miton UK Microcap plc (LON:MINI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON MINI opened at GBX 94.20 ($1.23) on Thursday. Miton UK Microcap has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.62.

In other Miton UK Microcap news, insider Ashe Windham acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

