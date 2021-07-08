Analysts Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) PT at $7.50

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14. MediWound has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%. Equities analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

