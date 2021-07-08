Brokers Issue Forecasts for monday.com Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for monday.com in a report released on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for monday.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MNDY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Shares of MNDY opened at $215.55 on Thursday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $256.16.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

