Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of GMDMF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

