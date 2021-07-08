dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NYSE:DMYI opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $15.39.
About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III
dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.
