Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shiseido Company, Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Shiseido in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shiseido stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

