Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 184.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

USAS stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $210.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,481,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 930,839 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 3,883.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 889,379 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

