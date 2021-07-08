Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.76. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flowserve by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

