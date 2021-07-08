Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,459 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $134.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $136.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

