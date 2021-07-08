TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,127 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.55. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.20.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $418,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,703 shares of company stock worth $2,668,062 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

