Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 539.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,550 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZR. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

