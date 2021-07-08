Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $72.36 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

