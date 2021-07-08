Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,738 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $135,442,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $53,345,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after acquiring an additional 256,775 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $56,762,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $231.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.10 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.