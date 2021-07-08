Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,022,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

