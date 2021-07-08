Analyzing ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ARTISTdirect has a beta of 12.05, meaning that its share price is 1,105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.62 -$660,000.00 ($0.03) -103.00

ARTISTdirect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Research Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ARTISTdirect and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 67.48%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Summary

Research Solutions beats ARTISTdirect on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARTISTdirect Company Profile

ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

