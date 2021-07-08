OpenDAO (OPEN) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.60 or 0.00863360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005252 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

