Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Draper Esprit (GROW)

6/30/2021 – Draper Esprit had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank to GBX 1,000 ($13.07). They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Draper Esprit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Draper Esprit had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Draper Esprit had its price target raised by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to GBX 980 ($12.80). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

Shares of Draper Esprit stock opened at GBX 908 ($11.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 830.17. Draper Esprit plc has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 970 ($12.67). The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41.

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 3,750 shares of Draper Esprit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

