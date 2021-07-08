Capital International Investors Has $7.83 Million Stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,023,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

