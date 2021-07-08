Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Holdings Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 923,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,300,000 after purchasing an additional 102,447 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,380,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,814,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

