Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,309 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $312.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.31.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

