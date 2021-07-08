Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,780 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,383% compared to the average volume of 120 put options.

Shares of SID stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

