Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,780 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,383% compared to the average volume of 120 put options.
Shares of SID stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $10.33.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
