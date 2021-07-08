Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.96.

DRI stock opened at $148.79 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,822 shares of company stock worth $7,306,544. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

