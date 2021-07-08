Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

NYSE SAR opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

