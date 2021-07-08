Insider Selling: DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Sells 2,479 Shares of Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dror Bacher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of DarioHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $227,363.23.

DarioHealth stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. Equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen began coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in DarioHealth by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

