10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Shares of TXG opened at $185.05 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.66.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $45,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $3,160,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,593,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,069 shares of company stock worth $30,180,697 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

