EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Purchases 2,036 Shares

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $22,110.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 1,035 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2,877 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $7,250.04.

On Friday, June 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 848 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,433.76.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 4,952 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $23,621.04.

Shares of ENLC opened at $6.05 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

