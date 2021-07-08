Adecoagro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,767 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,349% compared to the typical volume of 191 call options.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $7,876,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after buying an additional 775,868 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 616,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $1,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

