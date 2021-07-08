Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 137,826 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NOV were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in NOV by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NOV by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

