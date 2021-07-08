Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.89 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $613.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $626.71. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

