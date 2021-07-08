Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 299,713 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

