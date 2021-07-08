Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 201,846 Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.11% of Extended Stay America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 5.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie cut Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

