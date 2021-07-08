Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.71 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,286 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 276,861 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,697. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DBX opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

