UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.33.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

