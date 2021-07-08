Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.71 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,636,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $102.87 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.