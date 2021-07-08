Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,368 shares of company stock worth $10,000,585. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

