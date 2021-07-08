Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 23rd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $3.64.

In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

